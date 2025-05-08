JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $235.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.4 %

FN stock opened at $209.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $220.69. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,771,000 after acquiring an additional 113,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,201,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.