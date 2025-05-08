JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $30.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

EVER has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Trading Down 1.2 %

EVER opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $142,027.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,266.67. The trade was a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $306,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,192.24. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,967 shares of company stock worth $5,278,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 75.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.