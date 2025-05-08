Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 219,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.40. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

