KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 659.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

