Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

