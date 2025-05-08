KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 175,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of KREF opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

