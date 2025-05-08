Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.75.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

