Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

