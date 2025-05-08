Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.38% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KYTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

