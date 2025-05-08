Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,418.39. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,391.05. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,155 shares of company stock worth $1,801,136. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.28. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

