Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $93.63 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.64.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

