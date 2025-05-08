Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $135,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

