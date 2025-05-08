MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,064 shares of company stock valued at $91,879,525 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

