Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

SBS opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

