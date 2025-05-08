Mariner LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bruker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

