Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRNT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

