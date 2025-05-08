Mariner LLC Sells 275 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Copa by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Copa stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

