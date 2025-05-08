MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,559 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1,405.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 457,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 233,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $427.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

