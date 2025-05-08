MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,956 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $664.27 million, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

