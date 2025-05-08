MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,329 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PlayAGS worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.52.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

