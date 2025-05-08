MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,329 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PlayAGS worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Price Performance
Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.52.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PlayAGS
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.