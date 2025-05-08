MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 56.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 156.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $424.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.97%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.