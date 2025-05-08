MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 22,298.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TRTX stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $601.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

