MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

GCT opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.16. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.14). GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $295.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $16.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCT

About GigaCloud Technology

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.