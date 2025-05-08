MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,727 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

