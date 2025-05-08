MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 58,589 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 856.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825,143 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in OPKO Health by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 194,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 916,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 373,032 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $987.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,001,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,041,969.28. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312. 49.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OPKO Health

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

