MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 9,039 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Erasca by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 903,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Erasca by 627.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 296,657 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

