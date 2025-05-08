MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URG stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

