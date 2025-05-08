MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.