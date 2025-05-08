MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 148,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $104,164.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $115,851.35. This trade represents a 47.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $7.25 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

