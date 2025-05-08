MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 103,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

