MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 567.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 71,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $19.77.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

