MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 137.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Arrow Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $696,587.54. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,240. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.26 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AROW. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

