MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,682 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.