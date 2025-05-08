MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

CLNE opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $357.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

