MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FuboTV by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,738,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuboTV by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Get FuboTV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Huber Research raised FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FuboTV Price Performance

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.62 on Thursday. FuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $893.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

FuboTV Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.