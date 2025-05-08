MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.69 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

