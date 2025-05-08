MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,042 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 5,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,078.05. This trade represents a 22.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $404.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.71 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.60%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

