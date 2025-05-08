MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,279.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,468.90. This represents a 2.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,824 shares of company stock valued at $383,369 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $137.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

