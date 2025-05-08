MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NerdWallet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $808.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NerdWallet Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

