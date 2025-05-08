MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 157,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $336.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.