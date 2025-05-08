MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $22,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $3,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth $871,000.

Get Septerna alerts:

Septerna Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of SEPN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15. Septerna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Septerna ( NASDAQ:SEPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Ezekowitz bought 7,491 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,567.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,184.85. The trade was a 43.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,500. This trade represents a 20.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,346 shares of company stock valued at $439,670 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Septerna

Septerna Profile

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.