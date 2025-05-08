Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FUN

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $58.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.