Morgan Stanley Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $14.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Foot Locker stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5,148.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,493 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

