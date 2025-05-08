Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

GAP opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $74,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,160. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $328,003.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,013.55. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,495 shares of company stock worth $3,598,459 over the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

