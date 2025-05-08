Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of FUN opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cedar Fair stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

