Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.