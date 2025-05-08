Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Navient worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Navient by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Navient by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 423,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Navient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Navient by 1,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 579,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Navient by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 188,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Navient Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

