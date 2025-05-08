Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $314,169.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,051.28. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 650,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,790,311. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,048,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

