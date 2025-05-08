New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.66.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Jersey Resources

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.