NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

NKE stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

